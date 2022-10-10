Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) versus Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Head to Head Survey

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) and Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunic and Lixte Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Immunic alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic N/A N/A -$92.94 million ($3.03) -1.31 Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$6.73 million ($0.46) -1.23

Immunic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lixte Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic N/A -61.80% -56.93% Lixte Biotechnology N/A -330.58% -109.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Immunic and Lixte Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.8% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Immunic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Immunic has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Immunic and Lixte Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immunic presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Immunic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Immunic is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

Summary

Immunic beats Lixte Biotechnology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunic

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of ROR?t; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lixte Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures for the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series to treat chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group, as well as Netherlands Cancer Institute and Oncode Institute. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.