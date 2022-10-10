Impax Asset Management Group’s (IPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on the stock.
Impax Asset Management Group Price Performance
Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 557 ($6.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 617.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 695.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £738.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.21. Impax Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 483.54 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22).
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile
