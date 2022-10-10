Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Incyte Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Incyte by 96.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

