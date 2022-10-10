indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $392,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,503,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,789,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.67 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. Analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.