Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of NGVT opened at $62.06 on Friday. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
