Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NGVT opened at $62.06 on Friday. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ingevity by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

