Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -161.76%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

