Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.45.

TSE INE opened at C$16.00 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$15.89 and a one year high of C$22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -168.42.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million. Analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

