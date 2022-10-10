Innova Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Innova has a total market cap of $18,603.05 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innova has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @innova_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Innova is www.innova-foundation.com.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova (INN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate INN through the process of mining. Innova has a current supply of 10,417,968.808753 with 6,901,770.928255 in circulation. The last known price of Innova is 0.00269526 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.innova-foundation.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

