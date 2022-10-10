Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $26.82 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

