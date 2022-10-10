Insider Buying: Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Buys 600 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPHGet Rating) insider John Shipsey bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,529 ($30.56) per share, for a total transaction of £15,174 ($18,334.94).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LON DPH opened at GBX 2,520 ($30.45) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,754.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,220.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,469.43.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 32.89 ($0.40) dividend. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 78.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.44) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals



Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Further Reading

