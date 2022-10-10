Insider Buying: EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Rating) insider Kelly O’Dwyer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$25.00 ($17.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,500.00 ($43,706.29).

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 83.05%.

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company provides estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

