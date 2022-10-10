Insider Buying: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Major Shareholder Purchases 416,667 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $9.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.64. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 37.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

