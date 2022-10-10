Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires 90,050 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at $109,606,686.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00.
- On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79.
JELD-WEN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $762.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,132 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after purchasing an additional 343,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 75,766 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.