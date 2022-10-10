Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires 90,050 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at $109,606,686.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50.

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $762.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,132 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after purchasing an additional 343,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 75,766 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

