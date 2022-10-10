Insider Buying: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Acquires 4,047 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Justin Lockwood bought 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £9,955.62 ($12,029.51).

Justin Lockwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Justin Lockwood bought 4,399 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93).

LON MSLH opened at GBX 251.80 ($3.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 483.87. The company has a market cap of £636.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,259.00. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 759.50 ($9.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

