Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 35,716 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $213,938.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Codexis Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Codexis by 65.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 132.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

