Insider Selling: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Sells 763 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.89), for a total value of £3,090.15 ($3,733.87).
Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Ben Whitley purchased 27 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($180.41).
Shares of JDW opened at GBX 505 ($6.10) on Monday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 388.40 ($4.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,055 ($12.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 508.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 632.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31. The stock has a market cap of £650.19 million and a P/E ratio of 3,366.67.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
