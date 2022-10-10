Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $242.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.86 and a 200-day moving average of $202.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $247.00.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $285,777,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.