Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 6,754 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $569,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 1,108.1% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 175.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

