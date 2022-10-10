Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells 3,290 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $111,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.44. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

