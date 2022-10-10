Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 134,206 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,324 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 344.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 181,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZNTL. Cowen began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

