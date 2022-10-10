Insureum Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (ISR)

Insureum (ISR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insureum

Insureum’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 297,000,000 tokens. The official website for Insureum is www.insureum.co. Insureum’s official message board is xangle.io/project/isr/profile. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insureum

According to CryptoCompare, “Insureum (ISR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. Insureum has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Insureum is 0.00463079 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $187.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.insureum.co/.”

