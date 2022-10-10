Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $23.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. Intel has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

