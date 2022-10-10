Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Price Reaches $94.23 on Exchanges (BDPI)

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for $94.23 or 0.00485459 BTC on major exchanges. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $223,013.00 and approximately $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index launched on April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,367 coins. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official website is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg.

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

