International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,664,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $118.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

