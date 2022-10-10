Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intersect ENT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,066,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

