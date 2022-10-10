InvestDex (INVEST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,798.00

InvestDex (INVEST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One InvestDex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDex has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. InvestDex has a total market cap of $119,554.16 and approximately $51,798.00 worth of InvestDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

InvestDex Token Profile

The official website for InvestDex is investdex.io.

Buying and Selling InvestDex

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDex (INVEST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. InvestDex has a current supply of 0. The last known price of InvestDex is 0.0059778 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://investdex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

