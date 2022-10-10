Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Invitae has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invitae by 61.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 5,962.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

