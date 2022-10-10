Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Mizuho

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INVH. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,270,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,643 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

