Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $104.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Ipsen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

