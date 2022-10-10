Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Kathleen A. Morgan Sells 3,000 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Iridium Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
