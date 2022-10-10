Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Kathleen A. Morgan Sells 3,000 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

About Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,703,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,205,000 after buying an additional 277,744 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

