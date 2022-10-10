iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Raised by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $96.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.69. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

