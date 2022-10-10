iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $96.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.69. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

