iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,450,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 362,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after buying an additional 191,076 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 216,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $668,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

