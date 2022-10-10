iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

