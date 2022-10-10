iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,079,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

IVV opened at $364.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.