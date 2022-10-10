iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 101,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $131.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.