iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 101,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $131.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

