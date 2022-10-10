iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $78.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.