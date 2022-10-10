J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Ben Thorne Buys 2,050 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Thorne bought 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £9,922 ($11,988.88).

J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 505 ($6.10) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 508.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 632.04. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,055 ($12.75). The firm has a market cap of £650.19 million and a P/E ratio of 3,366.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

