J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

JDW opened at GBX 505 ($6.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 508.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 632.04. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,055 ($12.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £650.19 million and a P/E ratio of 3,366.67.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.89), for a total value of £3,090.15 ($3,733.87). In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Thorne bought 2,050 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922 ($11,988.88). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.89), for a total transaction of £3,090.15 ($3,733.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,131.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

