Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Cut to GBX 155

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on J. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

