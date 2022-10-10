Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.16.

JWEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamieson Wellness

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,697.59. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,750.22. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$835,697.59.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

JWEL opened at C$33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.24. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading

