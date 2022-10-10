Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $197.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.54 and a 200-day moving average of $194.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

