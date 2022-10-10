Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

PM opened at $84.65 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

