Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $82.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.