Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of SNN stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $37.28.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

