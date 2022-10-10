Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $243,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after buying an additional 259,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

