Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

INFY opened at $17.06 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.