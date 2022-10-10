Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $5.33 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in M&T Bank by 10.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 465.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $182.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.86.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

