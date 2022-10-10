Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of DGX opened at $123.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.